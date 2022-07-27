dentsu X India wins Tata 1mg’s integrated media mandate

The agency’s Gurugram office will service this account.
Tata 1mg has awarded its integrated media mandate to dentsu X India. The agency will oversee the brand’s planning and buying duties for traditional as well as digital media and will service the account from the Gurugram office.
Roopam Garg, chief executive officer, dentsu X India said, “We are delighted to get the opportunity to work with a future focussed and trusted brand like Tata 1mg. At dentsu X, we answer ‘Why beyond What’, led by our people, data and tech. We look forward to helping the brand with solutions based on the same.”
Gaurav Agarwal, Co-Founder, Tata 1mg commented, “We are excited to work with dentsu X. Through their data-driven methodology, they have already established themselves as an integrated media firm and among the best in their industry. We look forward to collaborating with them on cutting-edge media innovations and opportunities.”