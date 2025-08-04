Dhanush slams AI-altered re-release of Raanjhanaa: “This is not the film I committed to”

Actor Dhanush has expressed strong criticism over the AI-altered re-release of his 2013 film Raanjhanaa, calling the new ending a distortion of the original story and a violation of creative integrity.

The re-released version, titled Ambikapathy, is being screened in Tamil Nadu and reportedly features an artificially generated alternative climax where the lead characters reunite; a stark departure from the film’s original tragic ending.

Taking to social media, Dhanush wrote, “This is not the film I committed to 12 years ago.” In a formal statement, he added, “The re-release of Raanjhanaa with an AI-altered climax has completely disturbed me. This alternate ending has stripped the film of its very soul… The use of AI to alter films or content is a deeply concerning precedent for both art and artists.”

He further urged the need for stricter regulations around such practices, warning that it threatens the integrity of storytelling and the legacy of cinema.

Director Aanand L Rai also distances himself



The film’s director, Aanand L Rai, also posted on Instagram expressing disappointment over the unauthorised modification. “To watch Raanjhanaa, a film born out of care, conflict, collaboration, and creative risk, be altered, repackaged, and re-released without my knowledge or consent has been nothing short of devastating,” Rai wrote.

Though disheartened, the filmmaker also acknowledged the outpouring of support from the creative community: “It has reminded me of what Raanjhanaa stood for in the first place; connection, courage, and truth.”

Who owns Raanjhanaa, and what is Eros’s stand?



The original film, starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor, was produced by Eros International, which continues to hold the rights to the title and its regional release version, Ambikapathy. So far, Eros has not released any official statement on the controversy surrounding the AI-generated changes or the filmmakers’ objections.

This incident adds to a growing global debate around the ethical and creative implications of using AI in filmmaking, especially in altering finished works without the consent of original creators.

With both lead actor and director publicly distancing themselves from the re-release, the backlash could reignite conversations about how legacy films are handled in the age of artificial intelligence and whether consent from creators should be non-negotiable.