DHL partners with Sportskeeda for ISL 2020-21

The big-ticket football event in India, the Indian Super League got underway on 20th November 2020 coming as a solace to all the sports fans of the country who were left wanting with a heavy heart since they bid farewell to a sensational season of the Indian Premier League. With the addition of new teams and an absence of any home-ground advantage, owing to the bio-bubble venue, this season promises to be one of unpredictability that will leave fans electrified and get them cheering again.