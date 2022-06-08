Dice Media announces India’s First Army Anthology Series - ‘Bravehearts’, presented by Unacademy

Commenting on the launch of the series, Aditi Shrivastava, Co-founder & CEO of Pocket Aces and Showrunner of Bravehearts said, “Releasing India’s first-ever army anthology series is a proud moment for us; which became even larger than life when we unveiled its trailer at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. While most army content is about the war at the borders, we wanted to showcase the courage of the army families as they support aspirants to get into the army as well as learn to sacrifice day-to-day normal lives for the nation. Unacademy has been a strong partner for us for a number of years, and with Bravehearts, we are proving yet again that there can be content with high quality, high production value, and big cast on AVOD as well.”