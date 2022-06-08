Dice Media announces India’s First Army Anthology Series - ‘Bravehearts’, presented by Unacademy

The 5 short films showcase the journey of defence officers off the battlefield .
Returning with yet another riveting show, Dice Media, the long-form premium content studio by Pocket Aces, launches India’s first army anthology series, ‘Bravehearts’ - The Untold Stories Of Heroes. Created in partnership with India’s largest learning platform* Unacademy, Bravehearts is a show about the families behind the heroes in our armed forces and how these heroes came to be a part of the national defence. Commemorating India’s 75th Independence, the series trailer had a prestigious unveiling before a global audience at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The first episode of the series aired on 4th June exclusively on Dice Media.
Featuring experienced actors like Shakti Kapoor, Anup Soni, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, KK. Raina along with talented actors like Aadhya Anand, Varun Tewari, Anushka Kaushik, Naman Jain, each story captures a unique aspect of the courageous journeys of our heroes and their families. Be it a ragpicker whose dream is to serve the nation, a soldier’s young widow who is grappling with the sudden death of her husband, or a retired Colonel dealing with his past demons and his distant son, ‘Bravehearts’ is sure to strike one’s emotional chords.
Unacademy onboards as the title partner, making dreams come true for these Bravehearts by enabling them to overcome the first hurdle in achieving their goal. Each story showcases these heroes cracking various defense entrance exams like National Defense Academy (NDA), and Services Selection Board (SSB), with the proficient training and mentorship that Unacademy provides through its Educators on board. In order to join these forces, the protagonists are seen training for the tests using features like preferred language selection, one-on-one mentorship, live quizzes, and pre-recorded as well as live sessions, enabling the protagonists to crack their exam leading them to their destination.
Commenting on the partnership, Karan Shroff, Partner & CMO, Unacademy, said “At Unacademy, our vision is to democratise high quality education for everyone which helps the Learners crack their goals. We are especially proud of all the several rankers who achieved their dream with Unacademy’s help. The Learners from our defence category similarly hold a special place in our heart. Familiar with Dice Media’s style of storytelling, we felt it would be the best-suited way to showcase the magic that grows out of perseverance. At Unacademy, we strive to break the norm and with Bravehearts, we not only want to inspire but also work on building a connection with the learners in India who appear for various entrance examinations”.
Commenting on the launch of the series, Aditi Shrivastava, Co-founder & CEO of Pocket Aces and Showrunner of Bravehearts said, “Releasing India’s first-ever army anthology series is a proud moment for us; which became even larger than life when we unveiled its trailer at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. While most army content is about the war at the borders, we wanted to showcase the courage of the army families as they support aspirants to get into the army as well as learn to sacrifice day-to-day normal lives for the nation. Unacademy has been a strong partner for us for a number of years, and with Bravehearts, we are proving yet again that there can be content with high quality, high production value, and big cast on AVOD as well.”
Dice Media, a channel that prides itself on its accuracy of audience insights and understanding, found that many such untold stories exist that should see the light of day; bringing to life this anthology series that captures the touching emotions of our armed forces, with utmost sincerity. To add, ‘Bravehearts’ coming from the channel that is home to much-loved, diverse shows like ‘Little Things’, ‘What The Folks’, ‘Adulting’, ‘Clutch’, ‘Operation MBSS’, and ‘Crushed’ makes for an even more exciting watch to look forward to.