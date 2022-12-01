Digital ad insertions witness a drop in July-September: report

The TAM AdEx digital quarterly report states that the services sector had the highest share of ad insertions (44%), followed by education (13%).
There has been a continuous drop in digital ad insertions from April to June and July to September, as compared to January to March, reveals TAM AdEx - digital quarterly report. Personal accessories and telecom products were the new entrants in the top 10 sectors’ list. Banking, finance and investment sector moved up the list.
During July to September, the services sector had a 44% share of ad insertions, followed by education (13%). The top two sectors together added more than 55% share of ad insertions.
The e-commerce-online shopping category moved up by one position to the top spot during July to September. Four out of 10 categories moved up the list during this period.
The top 10 categories added 47% share of digital ad insertions.
Amazon India maintained its top position during July to September. Seven out of 10 advertisers moved up the rankings during this period. There were total 57,000 brands present on digital during July to September.
The government had the biggest rise in ad insertions, among the growing categories during July to September, followed by smartphones. In terms of growth percentage, corporate-durables category witnessed the highest growth rate among the top 10, i.e., 15.7 times.
Desktop display topped, with 41% share of digital ad insertions, during July to September, followed by mobile display (29%).
Ad network was the most popular method for promoting ads on digital platforms from July to September. It accounted for 51% of total ad insertions, followed by programmatic method, with 29% share.