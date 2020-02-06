Digital Curated Content Complaint Council [DCCC] launched

Online Curated Content Providers (OCCP) namely Hotstar, Voot, Jio, and SonyLiv have launched the Digital Curated Content Complaint Council (DCCCC) at the India Digital Summit on 5th February 2020.
The DCCCC offers a robust redressal mechanism to the consumers wherein they can directly file a complaint and get an easy time bound redressal.
The DCCCC initiative is aimed at promoting customer confidence, commerce and creative content in India. The Digital entertainment sector is the fastest growing digital consumer service and this initiative will only help bolster the evolution of the sector.
The council will be chaired by Justice A P Shah and will include other eminent personalities with keen knowledge of the digital medium, content creators and experts with proven track record to oversee the interests of the sector as well as consumers.
This council comes up with a set of objectives to empower consumers to make informed choices on viewing content over the OTT platforms, at a time of their choice, safeguard and respect creative freedom of content creators and artists; nurture creativity, create an ecosystem fostering innovation and abide by an individual’s freedom of speech and expression; and provide consumers with a complaints redressal mechanism in relation to content made available by the OTTs.
The intent of this initiative is to offer the consumer a platform to air grievances [if any], make informed choices and allow platforms freedom to create content. This is done with the intent to promote creativity, enhance commerce and build consumer confidence and trust.
The DCCCC looks forward to make this more inclusive and will start socialising this for wider acceptance by the industry.