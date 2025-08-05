Digital media grabs 46% of India’s Rs. 1 lakh crore ad spend in FY25: Crisil

India’s advertising industry grew at an average annual rate of 6–7% over the last five years, touching the Rs. 1 lakh crore milestone in FY25, according to Crisil Ratings.

Crisil Ratings noted that digital advertising has seen the fastest growth, rising to 45–46% of total ad spends in FY25 from 24% in FY20. In FY26, digital is projected to grow 9–11%, while traditional media is expected to remain largely flat, widening the gap between the two.

Crisil said, "This signals an ongoing transformation in how India has been consuming content.” In FY20, TV and print together commanded close to 65% of the ad market, but their share slipped to around 46–47% by FY25.

The television sector is facing pressure on two fronts— broadcasters are seeing ad revenues decline as audiences move to OTT platforms, while distribution networks are losing customers to fibre‑based services.

Crisil’s report shows the DTH segment shed over 1 crore subscribers between December 2020 and 2024. Print media, meanwhile, is contending with flat circulation, growing use of digital news apps, and advertisers moving online. Overall readership declined by about 500 basis points between FY20 and FY25.

"The shift is evident in the ad spend patterns of major consumer-facing sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), automobiles and e-commerce. FMCG companies now allocate 55-60 per cent of their ad budgets to digital, up from 30 per cent in fiscal 2020, "Pushan Sharma, director, Crisil Intelligence.

The shift in ad spending towards digital is expected to continue, with even traditional media companies ramping up their digital presence. Digital platforms provide better targeting, micro‑market reach, and cost efficiency, while creator‑driven content boosts engagement and relatability. This is pushing brands to adopt digital‑first strategies, signalling a clear transformation in India’s advertising landscape.