Digital to drive ad spend with 20% growth: GroupM TYNY 2023

Ashwin Padmanabhan, president - Investments, Trading, and Partnerships, GroupM – India said, “Indian Adex will be the fastest growing globally at 15.5% supported by robust macroeconomic conditions. Digital at 56% of all advertising spends and growing at 20% over last year is driving the growth of Adex. India stands out globally with all mediums expected to grow with TV, Print and Radio growing at high single digits! We see 2023 panning out stronger as we move into the second half of the year and are confident of the Indian Adex staying on course to grow as projected.”