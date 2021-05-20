Director-International Original Film-Netflix, Srishti Behl Arya resigns

Srishti Behl Arya, Director of International Original Film, Netflix India adds, “Leading the Netflix originals film team in India over the last three years has been the adventure of a lifetime. I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity and have learned so much along the way. I couldn’t be more proud of the stories we’ve told, from first time directors, female filmmakers, established voices and so many fresh faces. I wish this wonderful team all the very best and can't wait to see what's ahead.”