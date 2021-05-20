Director-International Original Film-Netflix, Srishti Behl Arya resigns

Srishti joined Netflix in May 2018. Prior to Netflix, she was an independent producer in the Indian film and television industry.
Srishti Behl Arya, Director-International Original Film has decided to move on from Netflix. As per sources, tomorrow will be her last day at the company. Srishti joined Netflix in May 2018. Prior to Netflix, Srishti was an independent producer in the Indian film and television industry.
Film remains a focus and priority investment for Netflix in India and Srishti Behl Arya green-lit most of that so far. The India Content team is led by Monika Shergill who joined Netflix from VOOT in 2019. Srishti Behl Arya has been reporting to Shergill since then.
On Arya's decision to move on from Netflix, Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India says, “Srishti has played a foundational role in building our original film slate in India, launching 35 titles over three years with critical acclaim and fandom including Guilty, AK vs AK, Bulbbul and Serious Men, and our first Tamil and Telugu films, with Paava Kadhaigal and Pitta Kathalu. We wish her every success and know she will bring her passion for storytelling to her future endeavours.”
Srishti Behl Arya, Director of International Original Film, Netflix India adds, “Leading the Netflix originals film team in India over the last three years has been the adventure of a lifetime. I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity and have learned so much along the way. I couldn’t be more proud of the stories we’ve told, from first time directors, female filmmakers, established voices and so many fresh faces. I wish this wonderful team all the very best and can't wait to see what's ahead.”