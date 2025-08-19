Discovery celebrates 30 years in India with classic line-up

Discovery is celebrating 30 years in India, coinciding with the brand’s 40th anniversary globally. Since its entry into the country in 1995, Discovery has expanded from a television channel into a multi-platform storytelling brand.

From early titles such as Discovery Atlas, Beyond 2000, Man vs Wild, and MythBusters, Discovery has positioned itself as a platform for education and entertainment. Over three decades, the network has covered conservation, innovation and cultural heritage through global and local productions.

Discovery's local programming in India include shows like Breaking Point, Mission Frontline, India's Paratroopers: Earning the Badge,Ladakh Warriors, Women Fighter Pilots, Journey of India, the Revealed, Legends and Secrets franchises, My Daughter Joined a Cult,Money Mafia, Hunt for India Mujahideen and Into The WildwithBear Grylls.

To mark the milestone, Discovery has launched ‘My Discovery’, a campaign running across television, social and digital platforms.

On-air, the channel is airing a curated line-up of older titles through August, including Destroyed in Seconds (2008), Extreme Machines (1997), Time Warp (2008), Discovery Atlas: India Revealed (2007), Storm Chasers (2007), Junkyard Wars (1998), I Shouldn’t Be Alive: Science of Survival (2005), Doing Da Vinci (2009), Really Big Things (2007) and Call 911 (2008).

Discovery is also extending its programming through its OTT platform, Discovery+, alongside its linear television channel. The network said it will continue expanding in regional storytelling, creator-led collaborations and digital-first formats as part of its next phase in India.

Arjun Nohwar, MD, Warner Bros. Discovery South Asia, said, “For over three decades, Discovery has sparked imaginations, encouraged critical thinking, and created programming that left a mark in India. As we look ahead, our vision is to keep evolving with our audience, creating meaningful, relevant and future-forward content that continues to fuel India’s boundless curiosity.”

Sai Abishek, Head of Content, Warner Bros. Discovery South Asia, said, “For 30 years in India, Discovery has been a storyteller without boundaries — unearthing ancient archaeology, tracking wild animals in their natural habitats, venturing into the mysteries of space, exploring the depth of mythology, celebrating diverse cultures, capturing India’s defence might, and chronicling history as it unfolds.”

“From riveting reality shows to awe-inspiring documentaries, we’ve brought local stories that entertain, enlighten, and endure. This anniversary isn’t just about looking back — it’s about continuing to surprise our viewers with stories exploring extraordinary new worlds,” he added.