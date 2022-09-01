discovery+ rolls out the UPI AutoPay feature in India in association with National Payments Council of India (NPCI)

The new feature, which supports automatic payments for recurring subscriptions will be accessible on Android and direct web platforms making it accessible for its new and existing users.
Easing the lives of its subscribers, discovery+ is excited to roll out its brand-new feature of UPI AutoPay as a payment method in its India market. The new feature, which supports automatic payments for recurring subscriptions will be accessible on Android and direct web platforms making it accessible for its new and existing users.
UPI is India’s most preferred phone-based payment mechanism launched by National Payments Council of India (NPCI) through which users can instantly transfer money. UPI AutoPay is an upgraded version of UPI allowing recurring payments in the future, avoiding the need for manual renewal of subscriptions through one-time payments to retain their subscriptions.
Nalin Bansal, chief of corporate, Fintech Relationships and Key Initiatives, National Payments Council of India said, “We are delighted to collaborate with discovery+ to amplify the scope and reach of UPI AutoPay. We believe this association will change the way discovery+ subscribers make recurring payments in the future to seamlessly enjoy their preferred content. UPI AutoPay’s functionality is a game-changer and it brings in business efficiency for platforms across categories as well as provides maximum convenience to consumers for their recurring payments. Hence, our continual goal with UPI AutoPay is to augment its ambit to offer more and more consumers a top-notch, hassle-free, and secure recurring payments experience.”
Tushar Singh, director of product - International & Expansion - India, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, “At discovery+ we are committed to making our streaming experience as smooth as possible for our subscribers. Currently, majority of payment transactions on discovery+ India happen via UPI one-time payments and we noticed manual renewal for subscriptions was a major hindrance for our customers. With NPCI’s support and our payment partner - Adyen, anyone with a discovery+ account in India will now be able to pay for their subscription using UPI AutoPay,” He further said, “Our aim is to give viewers more autonomy over their experience, so they can stream their choice of content in accordance to their individual terms.”
Here’s how the subscribers can set up UPI AutoPay:
• From a wide list of plans, select the preferred option
• After selecting the plan, the subscriber will be asked to select a payment method
• The subscriber can either opt to enter their credit or debit card details to make the payment or enter the UPI account ID
• Upon entering an AutoPay supporting UPI ID, the subscriber will get a notification on their UPI App where they are asked to accept the UPI AutoPay mandate