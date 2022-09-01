discovery+ rolls out the UPI AutoPay feature in India in association with National Payments Council of India (NPCI)

Here’s how the subscribers can set up UPI AutoPay:

• From a wide list of plans, select the preferred option

• After selecting the plan, the subscriber will be asked to select a payment method

• The subscriber can either opt to enter their credit or debit card details to make the payment or enter the UPI account ID

• Upon entering an AutoPay supporting UPI ID, the subscriber will get a notification on their UPI App where they are asked to accept the UPI AutoPay mandate