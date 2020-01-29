Discovery signs Superstar Rajinikanth for the first episode of ‘Into The Wild with Bear Grylls’

“The combination of Rajinikanth in a never seen before avatar and Bear Grylls’ edge of the seat challenges, will make the show a must watch for every Indian,” said, Megha Tata, Managing Director – South Asia, Discovery. “We have decided to give a layer of purpose to each episode of the newly commissioned series, Into The Wild with Bear Grylls, as we aim to contribute to humanity in our unique way. Last year, the show featuring PM Modi, generated much desired attention on conservation of Wildlife; we are confident that the forthcoming episode featuring Rajinikanth will sensitize each one of us about conservation of water.”