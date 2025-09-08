Dish TV enters smart TV market with VZY range, merging DTH and OTT in one device

Dish TV India, the country’s oldest direct-to-home (DTH) service provider, has forayed into the smart TV segment with the launch of its VZY range, positioning itself in a market dominated by global and domestic electronics brands.

The new VZY line integrates Dish TV’s satellite television services with over-the-top (OTT) streaming apps, aiming to cater to Indian households seeking a single entertainment device. Select models include an inbuilt set-top box, combining live TV and streaming in one screen — a feature the company says sets it apart in a crowded smart TV market.

The range spans from 32-inch HD displays to 55-inch 4K UHD QLED models, equipped with Google TV (Android 14), Dolby Vision and Atmos, and support for Chromecast and AirPlay. Prices and financing schemes have been designed to target both metro and Tier-2/3 markets.

According to Dish TV, the launch is part of a strategy to move “beyond broadcasting” and remain relevant as more viewers shift from traditional TV to digital-first viewing. Industry observers note that the integrated TV approach could help the company retain its long-standing DTH base while tapping into India’s fast-growing smart TV adoption.

The VZY range will be available across offline and online retail channels starting this month.