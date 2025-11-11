Dish TV Group partners with Amazon Prime to offer Prime Lite access

Dish TV Group has announced a partnership with Amazon Prime to offer Prime Lite subscriptions to its customers, extending access across its entire content ecosystem — including Dish TV and D2H DTH services, the Watcho OTT app, VZY Smart TVs, and its ISP partner network.

The collaboration will allow eligible customers to access Prime Video’s catalog of Indian and international Originals, films, and series, alongside benefits such as free same-day or next-day delivery and early access to Prime Day sales.

The partnership reflects Dish TV’s broader strategy to merge traditional DTH services with next-generation streaming and smart TV experiences. The company’s ecosystem now spans broadcast, OTT, and connected device categories through platforms such as Watcho and its recently launched VZY Smart TVs.

Manoj Dobhal, CEO and executive director, Dish TV India, said: “Entertainment today is all about accessibility, simplicity, and personalisation. Dish TV has always believed in empowering our viewers with the freedom to choose how and where they watch content. Partnering with Amazon Prime, renowned for its vast library of movies, series, and acclaimed Originals worldwide, strengthens our commitment to delivering world-class entertainment experiences across every screen. With this integration, we are bringing premium content, and cutting-edge technology together to make entertainment truly effortless and enjoyable for every Indian home.”

Shilangi Mukherji, director and head of SVOD Business, Prime Video, India, said: “At Prime Video, our goal is to continuously enhance how customers across India discover and enjoy entertainment, across our extensive slate of Indian and international Originals, movies, and series. Collaborating with Dish TV Group enables us to widen that reach even further, while also giving customers access to the added shopping and shipping value of Prime Lite, like free unlimited Same-Day/Next-Day delivery on eligible offers, and early access to shopping events like Prime Day and more.”

Prime Lite access will be offered to Dish TV users through multiple formats — bundled OTT plans for DTH customers, integrated access with VZY Smart TV purchases, add-on options for Watcho users, and inclusion in select ISP plans.