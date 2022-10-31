Dish TV India launches its one-stop OTT entertainment solution - WATCHO OTT plans – “One Hai Toh Done Hai”

"Today, Oho Gujarati is the foremost regional OTT platform in the Gujarat market. With more than 25 original shows, we look forward to adding 2 new originals every month. After widespread acceptance in Gujarat, we were looking to partner with national players for a bigger reach. Watcho, a venture by DishTV, is a complete entertainment package that offers new and convenient ways of enjoying your favorite shows and movies. We feel that it is the perfect vehicle to reach to a larger audience base and we are glad to be a part of its wide range of offerings. We look forward to entertaining more and more people with exciting Gujarati shows and films across the globe." Says Abhishek Jain, Co-Founder, Oho Gujrati