Dish TV introduces voice search feature on 'My Dish TV App' for enhanced user interaction

Commenting on the initiative, Manoj Dobhal, CEO - Dish TV, said, "At Dish TV, we are committed to offering an entertainment experience to our valued subscribers. As we strive to deliver best-in-class services, we recognize the continuous need to enhance user convenience, resulting in the launch of The Voice Search feature unique feature to make entertainment easily accessible and enjoyable. This feature will certainly redefine the distribution industry’s approach to user-friendliness.