Dish TV introduces voice search feature on 'My Dish TV App' for enhanced user interaction

To improve user engagement and enhance the interface and entertainment experience, Dish TV, a direct-to-home company, has introduced a voice-activated search feature to its mobile app called 'My Dish TV App'. This pioneering feature allows users to interact with the app using voice commands, in addition to the existing search capabilities. It is the first of its kind in the direct-to-home industry.
The recently added voice search function in the My Dish TV App utilises Google's advanced technology for recognising voices and understanding natural language. This feature ensures a smooth and easy experience for users by responding to their voice commands, providing an unmatched level of convenience.
With the voice search feature, users can effortlessly navigate the application, accessing frequently used sections directly from the home page through simple voice commands. Subscribers will now be able to initiate a range of actions such as "Recharge my account" for convenient top-up or "Change pack" for a hassle-free subscription modification, among other capabilities.
Commenting on the initiative, Manoj Dobhal, CEO - Dish TV, said, "At Dish TV, we are committed to offering an entertainment experience to our valued subscribers. As we strive to deliver best-in-class services, we recognize the continuous need to enhance user convenience, resulting in the launch of The Voice Search feature unique feature to make entertainment easily accessible and enjoyable. This feature will certainly redefine the distribution industry’s approach to user-friendliness.