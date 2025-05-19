Dish TV launches Dish Smart+ for Android TV’s

Dish TV has launched the Smart+ experience for Android and Google TVs. The new smart device integrates live TV channels and popular OTT apps on a single screen, providing users with a unified interface for accessing both live TV and streaming content. Dish TV's Smart+ device allows users to switch between live TV and OTT apps using a single remote. The device simplifies viewing by eliminating the need for multiple remotes or input changes.

The Smart+ device lets users create favourite channel lists, set show reminders, and use parental controls. Its interface helps find content quickly and shows previews of upcoming shows.

Manoj Dobhal, CEO and executive director, Dish TV India, said, “As part of our ongoing commitment to drive innovation in the entertainment industry, we are proud to introduce the Smart+ Device. This product marks a significant advancement in the seamless integration of traditional television and OTT services, catering to the evolving needs of today’s digital consumer. We are confident that this integration represents the future of entertainment. With the launch of the Smart+ Device, we are enhancing both convenience and accessibility while reinforcing our leadership in delivering integrated, next-generation solutions for our customers.”

The Smart+ device will be available on Dish TV’s official website, Flipkart, and all major retail outlets.