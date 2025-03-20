Dish TV Watcho partners with Cloud Walker to stream on 200+ smart TVs

Dish TV Watcho has partnered with Cloud Walker’s Cloud TV OS to enhance smart TV entertainment in India. The partnership will enable easy access to Watcho’s content library on over 200 smart TV brands powered by Cloud TV OS.

As India’s smart TV streaming market continues to grow at a CAGR of 13.11%, affordability and convenience are driving rapid adoption of Smart TV. Through this collaboration, Watcho’s diverse content library will be deeply integrated into Cloud TV OS, making it available across 200+ TV brands and reaching an expanding audience of over 18 million users across more than 6 million devices.

This partnership eliminates the hassle of multiple logins, allowing Watcho subscribers to sign in once on Cloud TV and start streaming instantly. The platform enhances engagement with personalised recommendations and a ‘continue watching’ feature on the home screen. New users can also take advantage of Cloud TV Bundles, which provide exclusive deals on premium entertainment.

Consumers benefit from Watcho’s bundled subscription model, which offers a cost-effective alternative to multiple OTT subscriptions. With a single Watcho subscription, users can access JioHotstar, SonyLIV, and ZEE5.

Sukhpreet Singh, chief revenue officer, Dish TV, said, "At Dish, we recognise that the future of entertainment lies in seamless, integrated experiences. With smart TVs becoming the preferred screen for digital content, our partnership with Cloud Walker is a strategic step toward making Watcho’s vast content library effortlessly accessible to millions. By embedding Watcho into Cloud TV OS, we are not just expanding our reach—we are redefining how India consumes content, making premium entertainment more intuitive, affordable, and frictionless."

Abhijeet Rajpurohit, co-founder, COO, Cloud TV, said, "We’re thrilled to partner with DishTV Watcho under CloudTV Bundle, making premium entertainment more accessible than ever. With Watcho’s vast content library now integrated into 200+ TV brands, over 12 million viewers can seamlessly access to top OTT platforms—all through a single subscription.”