Disney+ Hotstar announce Showtime, Koffee with Karan, and Mahabharata at the D23 Expo

A chat show, a drama on making it big in Bollywood, and an Indian epic will soon drop on the video streaming platform.
Disney+ Hotstar has, at the global Disney event D23 Expo, announced three Indian titles: Koffee With Karan (season eight), Showtime, and Mahabharata.
Koffee with Karan (season eight) is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Aneesha Baig (Dharmatic Entertainment Production), and the fiction series Showtime is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra (Dharmatic Entertainment Production).
Madhu Mantena, Mythoversestudios and Allu Entertainment will bring the Indian epic to the streaming screen.
Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said in a release:
Over the last several years, India has emerged as a content powerhouse, pushing the envelope with stories that transcend language and cultural boundaries. For a nation at the centre of the OTT revolution, Disney+ Hotstar’s pioneering stories have been dominating viewers’ preferred content library.
We couldn't have asked for a more profound curtain raiser on our upcoming lineup at a globally coveted platform such as D23 Expo 2022, where we have an opportunity to share a glimpse of soon-to-be-launched shows Showtime, Mahabharata and Koffee with Karan Season 8.