Disney+ Hotstar goes free-to-view for all Mobile Phone users for the upcoming Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup

The move is said to be aimed at further democratising cricket and making it accessible to more mobile users in India.
Disney+ Hotstar has announced that the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup tournaments being held later this year, will be made available as free-to-view to all mobile phone users accessing Disney+ Hotstar.
The move to lift the paywall for mobile-only viewers of both, the Asia Cup and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, is aimed at further democratizing the game of cricket and making it accessible to as many mobile users in India as possible for the duration of the season.
“Disney+ Hotstar has remained at the forefront of the rapidly evolving OTT industry in India and the various innovations we have introduced to continue enhancing the viewer experience has allowed us to delight our audiences across the region. Making the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup available to a wider audience, we believe, will help us grow the overall eco-system,” said Sajith Sivanandan, Head of Disney+ Hotstar.
Disney+ Hotstar has created strong viewership momentum for cricket properties, with successful tournaments including the Asia Cup 2022, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. The recently concluded India vs Sri Lanka, India vs New Zealand as well as India vs Australia tournaments also fared well for the platform.