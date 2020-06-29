Disney+ Hotstar launches 'Multiplex' - offers films before theatrical release

One of the first movies on Multiplex - a new section on Disney+ Hotstar app - will be the late Sushant Singh Rajput's film 'Dil Bechara'.
In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic when cinemas all across the country and most part of the world are shut Disney+ Hotstar has announced the launch of 'Multiplex' - a new section within the Disney+ Hostar app that will launch movies before their theatrical releases. This section will be available from July 2020 to October 2020.
President The Walt Disney Company and Chairman Star and Disney India, Uday Shankar has announced that 'Multiplex' will cater to the 'First Day First Show' emotion that Indians are accustomed to.
Shankar said, 'Multiplex' will roll out 'Dil Bechara' as its first title under its newly launched umbrella as a tribute to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
"Since, we have launched Disney+ Hotstar in India during the pandemic, there were plenty of challenges from marketing to content, but we did it to keep the people working with us and the viewers excited," adds Shankar.
When asked if a concept like 'Multiplex' will cannibalise theatrical revenues and multiplex business, Shankar disagreed and replied that it won't. He cited an example, "When TV Channels started airing cinemas there was a lot of hue and cry about what should be the window after which the film must be made available, people will just watch films from the comfort of their home and they won't visit cinemas... nothing of that sort happened. People continued to go to the cinemas and the Film business became bigger as it got revenue from TV too."
Disney+ Hotstar has announced seven blockbuster movies on Multiplex so far and Shankar said there will be many more. These titles include Dil Bechara, Sadak 2, Bhuj, Big Bull, Laxxmi Bomb, Lootcase and Khuda Hafiz.