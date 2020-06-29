Disney+ Hotstar launches 'Multiplex' - offers films before theatrical release

When asked if a concept like 'Multiplex' will cannibalise theatrical revenues and multiplex business, Shankar disagreed and replied that it won't. He cited an example, "When TV Channels started airing cinemas there was a lot of hue and cry about what should be the window after which the film must be made available, people will just watch films from the comfort of their home and they won't visit cinemas... nothing of that sort happened. People continued to go to the cinemas and the Film business became bigger as it got revenue from TV too."