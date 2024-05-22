Disney+ Hotstar launches version 2.0 of its self-serve platform

Disney+ Hotstar’s self-serve platform offers end-to-end automation and a streamlined campaign setup process, ensuring advertisers can launch their campaigns in less than three hours. The platform offers multiple ad assets such as Midrolls, Pre-rolls etc. and 1000+ targeting options available for advertisers to target their relevant target audience. With flexibility on campaign budgets starting as low as Rs 50,000 for entertainment and Rs 2 lakhs for live sports, advertisers can tailor their campaigns to suit their specific requirements, with the added advantage of mid-flight adjustments and real-time reporting.