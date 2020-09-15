Disney+ Hotstar onboards leading brands for the 13th edition of Dream11 Indian Premier League

Disney+ Hotstar has also added new features to the interactive Watch’N Play social feed that allows a nationwide virtual community of cricket lovers to share excitement and support while watching the matches Live on the platform. Replicating the exhilarating roar of the stadium, fans will also be able to determine the mood of the nation using an interactive emoji stream. Cricket lovers will be able to join in the action by expressing themselves using ‘Hotshots’ selfies or a new video feature ‘Duets’ that lets fans create customised videos showcasing their rendition of famous shots and reactions of their favourite Dream11 IPL Heroes.