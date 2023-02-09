Disney+ Hotstar onboards six sponsors ahead of the ICC Women’s World Cup

The brands included are - Tata AIA, Accenture, HUL (Boost), Bumble (women-first dating & social networking app), Jindal Steel and IDBI Bank.
Disney+ Hotstar has announced the onboarding of four sponsors for the much-awaited ICC Women’s World Cup. The brands included are - Tata AIA, Accenture, HUL (Boost), Bumble (women-first dating & social networking app), Jindal Steel and IDBI Bank with many more expected to follow soon. Owing to the growing popularity of women’s cricket in India, the platform has already sold out all features including super 6s and 4s, FOW & Milestones while other inventory for brand visibility is also fast selling.
“International Women’s Cricket is on everyone’s radar as it’s a new exciting aperture in the sport and it's great to see the growing interest in it. At Disney+ Hotstar it is our constant endeavor to open newer avenues for advertisers to engage with their audiences and we are thrilled with the response to the upcoming women’s T20 WC,” said Ajit Varghese, Head of Network - Ad Sales at Disney Star.
“India’s recent win at the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup has grabbed the nation’s attention, and now all eyes are on the upcoming T20 WC. We hope that team India will continue their winning streak and make this World Cup memorable one for audiences and advertisers alike.” he added.
The cricket tournament spanning over 16 days, will see Team India, led by its captain, Harmandeep Kaur, compete against nine other countries for the coveted ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The tournament's eighth edition will be held at three different locations in South Africa and will be streamed LIVE in India on Disney+ Hotstar.
Back in 2020, India scripted history for the first time by reaching the finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, raising interest and marking a new dawn for women’s cricket in India. Given the large international reach and scope of the tournament, it presents an exciting opportunity for brand visibility and to connect with consumers across the country.