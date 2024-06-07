Disney+ Hotstar to stream Live Sports in Dolby Vision in India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, all India matches, Super 8s, semi-finals and finals will be streamed live in Dolby Vision on Disney+ Hotstar.
Disney+ Hotstar becomes the first streaming platform to stream live sports in Dolby Vision in India and for cricket in the world. This ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, all India matches, Super 8s, semi-finals and finals will be streamed live in Dolby Vision on Disney+ Hotstar.
Disney+ Hotstar’s Premium-only subscribers can get the best seats in the house when they experience the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Dolby Vision. Cricket fans can experience every heart stopping, nail-biting moment of the game in the lifelike colors, sharp contrast, and rich details of Dolby Vision.
Sharing the excitement about this milestone, Mukund Acharya, head of engineering, Disney+ Hotstar, said, "India is a country that lives and breathes cricket; and it is our endeavour to consistently make their viewing experiences more immersive. We are delighted to introduce Dolby Vision for our Premium-only users to experience the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on their screens like never before. Our collaboration with Dolby marks a significant step for sports streaming in India; and sets a new precedence towards our efforts in offering the best in entertainment and technology."
Entertainment in Dolby Vision comes alive with sharper contrast and richer colors, revealing surprising new details. This advancement will be a unique selling proposition (USP) for Disney+ Hotstar's Premium-only subscription, offering users an unmatched viewing experience that makes every moment of the game come alive.
Karan Grover, senior director– commercial partnerships, IMEA Dolby Laboratories, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, "We are excited to collaborate with Disney+ Hotstar to bring Dolby Vision to live sport streaming for the first time in India. This ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, Disney+ Hotstar subscribers can experience how the game comes alive in Dolby Vision, pulling you deeper into the action. This collaboration marks a significant achievement in delivering the future of cricket viewing to audiences.”
Only select 4K-enabled Smart TVs that support Dolby Vision will be able to stream these matches, ensuring that viewers with compatible technology get the best possible experience.