Disney+ Hotstar to stream select matches of Premier League 2024/25 in India in 4k

Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming partner of the Premier League 2024/25 in India, is all set to bring select matches of the season in stunning 4K resolution. This is the first time that the Premier League will be streamed in 4K in India. This enhanced viewing experience will bring fans closer to the action, offering unprecedented clarity and detail.
The top-tier Premier League began on August 17 with the highly anticipated opening fixture between Manchester United and Fulham. Throughout the season, Disney+ Hotstar will stream over 100 matches in 4K on LR (Living Room) devices that are 4K-enabled. This feature will be available to Disney+ Hotstar users with premium subscription via the English language audio feed. This strategic selection ensures that fans will have the opportunity to witness some of the most thrilling and high-octane football action in the league, all in 4K resolution.
The Premier League is the pinnacle of English football, where 20 clubs battle it out for supremacy. This highly competitive league operates on a system of promotion and relegation, ensuring a dynamic landscape. Each season, spanning from August to May, clubs engage in a schedule of 38 matches, facing each opponent twice. While most games are played on the weekends, the league also features captivating midweek fixtures under the floodlights.
The introduction of 4K streaming is a part of Disney+ Hotstar's ongoing efforts to innovate and elevate the sports viewing experience and offer Indian fans the chance to experience the excitement in a whole new light.