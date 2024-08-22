Disney+ Hotstar to stream select matches of Premier League 2024/25 in India in 4k

The top-tier Premier League began on August 17 with the highly anticipated opening fixture between Manchester United and Fulham. Throughout the season, Disney+ Hotstar will stream over 100 matches in 4K on LR (Living Room) devices that are 4K-enabled. This feature will be available to Disney+ Hotstar users with premium subscription via the English language audio feed. This strategic selection ensures that fans will have the opportunity to witness some of the most thrilling and high-octane football action in the league, all in 4K resolution.