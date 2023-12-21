Disney+ Hotstar tops YouGov India's Brand Index Rankings in November 23

The platform recorded improvements in 11 out of 13 key metrics considered in the YouGov BrandIndex.
Disney+ Hotstar emerges as the biggest brand mover in India for November 2023 according to YouGov's BrandIndex rankings. The report bestows this recognition on Disney+ Hotstar for its improvement across 11 brand metrics out of 13 that are considered, ranging from aided brand awareness and corporate reputation to purchase consideration and customer satisfaction. It leaves behind other contenders like Himalaya Face Wash, Vaseline skin care, Booking.com, and Meesho, the next four brands with positive movement in their consumer perception across most brand metrics.
YouGov’s Biggest Brand Movers is a monthly feature highlighting brands that have registered statistically significant growth across most brand metrics amongst consumers in India. These rankings identify the brands that have logged the greatest number of improvements across 13 metrics — ranging from aided brand awareness and corporate reputation to purchase consideration and customer satisfaction. The data is taken from YouGov BrandIndex, a syndicated brand tracker that continuously collects data on thousands of brands around the globe every day.
