Disney+ Hotstar tops YouGov India's Brand Index Rankings in November 23

Disney+ Hotstar emerges as the biggest brand mover in India for November 2023 according to YouGov's BrandIndex rankings. The report bestows this recognition on Disney+ Hotstar for its improvement across 11 brand metrics out of 13 that are considered, ranging from aided brand awareness and corporate reputation to purchase consideration and customer satisfaction. It leaves behind other contenders like Himalaya Face Wash, Vaseline skin care, Booking.com, and Meesho, the next four brands with positive movement in their consumer perception across most brand metrics.