Disney+ Hotstar's marketing swing for The House of the Dragon

The OTT player partners with Swiggy to give the audience a House of the Dragon experience, releases an ad with actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.
The HBO series, House of the Dragon's premier on Disney+ Hotstar has many of its fans excited including bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. The bollywood stars shared their excitement to watch the series in a short promo.
In a video posted on their social media, both the actors were seen discussing the series. When Kapoor, a Game of Thrones fan, went quizzing Khan about the show, Kapoor replied House of the Dragon is a new and different show and watching Game of Thrones is not mandatory. A doubt that many non-GOT fans might have.
Even though the series is a prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon has an individual storyline with new characters played by an impressive cast, including Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, and Sonoya Mizuno.
The series is directed by Miguel Sapochnik, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel and Greg Yaitanes, with George R. R. Martin, Ryan Condal, and Miguel Sapochnik along with Sara Hess, Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt, helming as executive producers.
In addition to the promo featuring the two bollywood actors, Disney +Hotstar has also collaborated with food delivery app Swiggy. The partnership between the two has turned the Swiggy rider into a dragon. After placing an order on the app, users can see a tagline on top of the screen that says, 'Fire will reign, hunger will not. Our Dragon rider is on the way!' The dragons will deliver your food pan India until the 29th of August, 2022.
Based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire and Blood, the 10-episode series is the remarkable, turbulent story of the House of Targaryen, set 200 years before the events that captivated global audiences in Game of Thrones. The series is a gripping saga that takes us deep into the extraordinary world of Westeros and explores the Targaryen family - the all-powerful dragon riders who are the seemingly invincible rulers of the seven kingdoms.