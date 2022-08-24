Disney+ Hotstar's marketing swing for The House of the Dragon

In addition to the promo featuring the two bollywood actors, Disney +Hotstar has also collaborated with food delivery app Swiggy. The partnership between the two has turned the Swiggy rider into a dragon. After placing an order on the app, users can see a tagline on top of the screen that says, 'Fire will reign, hunger will not. Our Dragon rider is on the way!' The dragons will deliver your food pan India until the 29th of August, 2022.