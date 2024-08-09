Disney plans to crackdown on password sharing starting September

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Disney reportedly plans to allow subscribers to share their accounts with others outside their household for an additional fee.
Disney Plus plans to crack down on password sharing by restricting users from sharing their accounts with those outside their household. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced during an earnings call, reported by The Verge, that the enforcement will begin "in earnest" this September. The company has been discussing this move since last September.
The subscription video streaming service announced in February that it would allow paid sharing and began notifying users accordingly. Paid sharing was introduced in a few select countries in June, but starting in September, it seems that password sharing will no longer be permitted in other regions as well. Additionally, Disney is planning to raise the prices for Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus starting in October.
Disney reportedly plans to allow subscribers to share their accounts with others outside their household for an additional fee, though the pricing for this option has not yet been announced. It remains unclear whether this change will apply to Disney’s Indian subsidiary, Disney Plus Hotstar. Meanwhile, Netflix ended password sharing in India last year, restricting account access to members of a single household.
Iger expressed confidence about the upcoming price increases, stating that he's "not concerned" about losing subscribers. He highlighted that the addition of ABC News Live and curated playlists provides the company with "pricing leverage," making the service more valuable to its users.