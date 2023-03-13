Disney reconsiders making content for others under Bob Iger

As he attempts to bring Disney+ to a profit, he stated that he aims to adopt a more curated HBO-like approach.
After his retirement, Bob Iger returned to Disney in November as the entertainment firm tried to increase revenues at its streaming media segment and investor confidence.
In contrast to recent years, when its production resources were used to develop and expand its flagship Disney+ streaming service, Walt Disney Co chief executive Bob Iger suggested on Thursday that the company may resume producing movies and television shows for its competitors.
Iger stated at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in San Francisco that streaming services have historically depended on a flow of new content.
There may be chances to license material to third parties as we aim to decrease the amount of content we produce on our own platforms, Iger said. "For a while, we couldn't do that because we were so biased in favour of our own streaming platforms. Yet, if we reach a stage when these platforms require less content and we still have the ability to create it producing that content, why not use it to grow revenue?”
