Disney Star acquires Broadcast Rights for LLC Masters

LLC Masters to be played in Qatar from March 10th, 2023.
Legends League Cricket announced that Disney Star has acquired the broadcast rights for LLC Masters. The LLC Masters will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network. The cricket universe is set to rewind the clock and delve into the nostalgia of watching some of the greats of the sport take the field once more as the league is set to return for Season 3 in Qatar from 10th March, 2023 to be played in Doha, Qatar.
The LLC Masters will constitute three teams this time around – the India Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants. The second season witnessed strong viewership, which was aired on the Star Sports Network and it was a huge success. The average TV rating and viewership for Legends League matches were 7-10 times, as per BARC data, in comparison to any international T20 league played (other than IPL).
Players from more than 12 countries participated in the league, which was played in six Indian cities, over 20 days. The fan following for the League has increased manifold, with a huge footfall in the stadiums, during the matches for the second season.
Raman Raheja, CEO and co-founder, Legends League Cricket said, “We started on a faith and I am happy to state that we have delivered on our promise to offer the best experience to cricketing fans, a wonderful opportunity for cricketers and all the stakeholders involved. We have time and again brought back the best cricketing moments for our fans, through veteran Cricketers. Who better than Disney Star to offer this experience to the fans during the third season. We welcome them on board and look forward to offering World Class cricket series in Qatar.”
Speaking about acquiring the Legends League Cricket Rights, a Disney Star Spokesperson said, “We are elated to collaborate with Legends League Cricket once again. We constantly look for opportunities to provide the best-in-quality experiences to cricket fans. Legends League Cricket has offered a unique opportunity to both senior cricketers as well as fans and we are happy to be part of this Legend’s event.”