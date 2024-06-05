Disney Star is the official production partner for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

Building on the success of the vertical feed at the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, Disney Star and the ICC will introduce an AI-supported vertical feed for the T20 World Cup —a world first for cricket. In addition to the vertical feed, designed for mobile devices, the broadcast will also entail a feed aimed at making the viewing experience for cricket more inclusive. A parallel service that caters to viewers with partial/complete hearing or sight impairment will also be available. The host broadcaster will also capture off-field moments as well as team and player preparations. It will also deploy the latest technology innovations to bring to fans in-depth analysis and visually compelling storytelling.