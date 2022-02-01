Disney Star Network executes 24-hour roadblock for Tata Sky’s rebranding to Tata Play

“The 24- hour roadblock on the Disney Star network has helped create massive awareness across India, of Tata Play and its offerings right on Day 1 of the launch. Disney Star teams across various channels worked closely with the Tata Play team and amplified the message through their well-known characters, and created many other value-adds which added further ammunition to the execution,” said Harit Nagpal, MD and CEO, Tata Play. “It was an absolute delight to work with Disney Star network who brought all their resources together to provide a seamless execution for this brand transformation campaign,” he added.