Disney Star Network executes 24-hour roadblock for Tata Sky’s rebranding to Tata Play

Disney Star network executed a 24-hour roadblock for Tata Sky to drive awareness for their recent rebranding campaign as Tata Play. The brand’s transformation into a content distribution company was communicated in eight languages on 54 channels across its movies, entertainment, music, kids and infotainment and lifestyle channels. Between 6 pm on January 27 – 6 pm on January 28 these channels showed only Tata Play ads.
“Disney Star is thrilled to associate with Tata Sky at a critical juncture in their 18-year journey, as they rebrand themselves as Tata Play. This 24-hour network roadblock across all the entertainment channels of Disney Star demonstrates the strength of our network and the pivotal role it can play to support brands in their business transformation efforts. Our entertainment network’s rich experience and unparalleled reach of 700 million monthly unique viewers makes us the platform of choice for advertisers to derive the maximum investment value,” said Kevin Vaz, head - Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star.
During these 24 hours, 21 creatives played on the Hindi channels (featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan) and it was also dubbed into Bengali and Marathi. Another 20 creatives (featuring Madhavan and Priyamani) played in Tamil, which were dubbed into Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. To further scale up the roadblock and deliver maximum impact, the network also executed 1,800+ Aston bands, 1450+ bugs, strategic in-show integrations in top shows across seven languages, 30+ creatives with their top talent and more.
The campaign was executed through Tata Play's media planning agency Wavemaker India.
“The 24- hour roadblock on the Disney Star network has helped create massive awareness across India, of Tata Play and its offerings right on Day 1 of the launch. Disney Star teams across various channels worked closely with the Tata Play team and amplified the message through their well-known characters, and created many other value-adds which added further ammunition to the execution,” said Harit Nagpal, MD and CEO, Tata Play. “It was an absolute delight to work with Disney Star network who brought all their resources together to provide a seamless execution for this brand transformation campaign,” he added.
