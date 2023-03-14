Disney Star Network expands its Star Gold Portfolio

"With the launch of Star Gold Thrills and Star Gold Romance, we now have a bouquet of five Hindi movie channels under the Star Gold brand umbrella, elevating Star Gold from a movie channel to a unified network of movie channels. Audiences today have a high interest in blockbuster movies from around the world, but language remains a barrier for many. Research highlights that 68% of TV-Movie audience expressed their preference for watching Hollywood movies in Hindi and we are happy to break the language barrier and present movies that our audiences want to watch with Star Gold Thrills," said, Kevin Vaz, Head – network entertainment channels, Disney Star. "Female viewers consistently show a higher affinity for Hindi movies led by romance & drama, however there is not a single movies destination that caters to female audiences on TV. In fact, 98% of female TV-movie viewers would prefer a new Hindi movie channel dedicated to love and romance, and this makes Star Gold Romance a strong proposition,” he added.