Disney Star Network expands its Star Gold Portfolio

The network has announced the launch of two new Hindi movie channels, Star Gold Thrills and Star Gold Romance.
Disney Star Network has announced the launch of two new Hindi movie channels, Star Gold Thrills and Star Gold Romance, under the Star Gold Network. The new channels will cater to diverse audiences and deliver top-notch content across genres. Star Gold Thrills and Star Gold Romance will be available for subscription starting 15th March 2023 across cable networks, HITS, IPTV and DTH platforms.
"With the launch of Star Gold Thrills and Star Gold Romance, we now have a bouquet of five Hindi movie channels under the Star Gold brand umbrella, elevating Star Gold from a movie channel to a unified network of movie channels. Audiences today have a high interest in blockbuster movies from around the world, but language remains a barrier for many. Research highlights that 68% of TV-Movie audience expressed their preference for watching Hollywood movies in Hindi and we are happy to break the language barrier and present movies that our audiences want to watch with Star Gold Thrills," said, Kevin Vaz, Head – network entertainment channels, Disney Star. "Female viewers consistently show a higher affinity for Hindi movies led by romance & drama, however there is not a single movies destination that caters to female audiences on TV. In fact, 98% of female TV-movie viewers would prefer a new Hindi movie channel dedicated to love and romance, and this makes Star Gold Romance a strong proposition,” he added.
Star Gold Thrills will be India’s only 24x7 Hindi movie channel dedicated to high octane action and will be an ultimate adrenaline driver with a diversity of movie genres i.e., action, adventure-fantasy, thrillers, sci-fi movies and the biggest franchises featuring the best of Marvel and DC, Mission Impossible, Godzilla, X-Men, Transformers, Die Hard, Pirates of the Caribbean to cater to varied preferences of TV viewers. The movie titles will be curated from some of the biggest studios from around the world like Disney, Twentieth Century Studios, Warner Bros, Sony, Paramount, for the first time in Hindi. With this, Star Gold Thrills will have the largest library of international content on any TV channel. And with the legendary brand Thums Up associated as Channel Partner, the launch promotions of Star Gold Thrills are sure to set the pulse racing.
Star Gold Romance will be the destination on TV for viewers who thrive on love and romance in movies, showcasing iconic titles and modern hits from Bollywood, South cinema and Hollywood. From Luka Chuppi to Sita Ramam to Titanic the channel will also be home to some of the most coveted Romantic movies from India’s most iconic and revered film studio – Yash Raj Films.
Speaking on the launch of Star Gold Romance, Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films said, “In India, the idea of love & romance is formed through the magical lens of cinema! And, for more than five decades, YRF movies have captivated India and Indians who have discovered various shades of love & also expressed and celebrated it in their relationships. Our iconic characters from timeless hits like Chandni, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein, Dil To Pagal Hai, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Kabhi Kabhie, etc. continue to spread joy among generations of fans. We are delighted that some of our cult blockbusters will now have a new home in – Star Gold Romance – India’s New destination on TV for Love, Warmth & Romance.”
With newer channels like Star Gold Thrills and Star Gold Romance, Disney Star continues to offer high-quality content for families to sit back and enjoy togetherness.