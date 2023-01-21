Disney Star records 74 percent net profit in 2022

Total expenses of Star also grew by 40.71 percent year-on-year to Rs. 15,652.92 crores.
Entertainment network Star India has reportedly observed a 74% increase in its net profit for the last financial year. Data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler says that the Walt Disney subsidiary's net profit grew from ₹1421.27 crores, from ₹815.72 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
The company’s total revenue for the financial year 2022 stood at Rs. 17,480.62 crores. This is a 38% increase from ₹12,664.36 crores in 2021.
However, total expenses of Star also grew by 40.71 percent year-on-year to Rs. 15,652.92 crores
Now known as Disney Star Pvt Ltd, the company runs more than 70 linear TV channels in eight languages, besides a movie production and distribution arm for both Hollywood and Indian films.
Star's revenue from advertisements also rose to Rs. 8,948.35 crores, up from Rs. 5,918.98 crores in 2021. The revenue from subscriptions also increased marginally to Rs. 4,757 crores compared to Rs. 4,670.95 crores. Content licensing revenue also increased to Rs. 1,769.76 crores in 2022 from Rs. 1,160.76 crores in 2021.
Disney+Hotstar was able to reduce losses substantially in 2022. The net losses reduced from Rs 600.77 crores in 2021 to Rs 343.16 crores in 2022.