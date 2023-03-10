Disney Star ropes in 11 sponsors for IPL 2023

Tata, Vivo, Dream11, Airtel, Coke, Asian Paints and Pepsi are among the main sponsors.
Disney Star has secured 11 sponsors and over 55 brands for IPL 2023, sources close to the development revealed. These brands are from categories ranging from fantasy, gaming, beverage, telecom, fintech, insurance, auto, online delivery, consumer durables, paints, FMCG and travel.
While the matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports, the digital rights are with Viacom18. Last week, Star revealed that 12 of the matches will be aired on its FTA channel Star Utsav Movies as well.