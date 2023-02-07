Disney Star set to break all HD viewership records with TATA IPL 2023

HD TV in India has consistently showcased a dominating scale for brands targeting premium viewers and the numbers are growing further at an exponential rate. As per BARC, the total HD households in India as of January 2023 stand at 70 million, growing 32% in just the last nine months and 100% in two years. Total HD viewers in India have now grown close to 200 million, a scale that is by far unmatched for brands looking to target premium audiences. At this growth rate by the time TATA IPL begins, HD households could grow further, increasing the scale of HD viewers in India even more.