Disney Star signs a deal with top cable operators to maximize its reach

With this deal, Disney Star will be able to maximize its reach of Tata IPL 2023 on television.
Disney Star has struck a deal with cable operators Hathway Digital, DEN Networks, and GTPL, according to a report by Economic Times. With this, the network want to ensure that its entertainment and sports channels include in the base bouquets of cable operators.
The deal will be beneficial to Disney Star, as it will maxmize the reach of Tata IPL 2023 on television. As JioCinema has bagged the digital rights of IPL, and it is broadcasting live on its app.
The three MSOs, backed by Reliance Industries had earlier threatened to remove Disney Star’s channel from base pack from April 1, due to increase in bouquet charges. After this deal, the Disney Star’s 70+ channels across multiple languages will be available to million of cable subscribers.
Broadcasters typically aim to include their channels in base bouquet to maximise the reach among TV customers.