Disney Star acquires ICC media rights for India market till 2027

The International Cricket Council announced that Disney Star will be the home of all ICC cricket in India for the next four years having won the TV and digital rights to both men’s and women’s global events through to the end of 2027.
Disney Star won following a single round sealed bid process which has yielded a significant uplift to the rights fee from the previous cycle continuing the impressive growth and reach of cricket.
The decision followed a robust tender, bidding and evaluation process, which started in June 2022.
ICC Chair Greg Barclay said, “We are delighted to continue to partner with Disney Star as the home of ICC cricket for the next four years which has delivered an outstanding result for our Members and will support our ambitious growth plans. They will play a crucial role in the future of our sport and connecting and engaging with more fans than ever before.
K Madhavan, Country Manager & President, Disney Star said, “We are delighted at being able to continue our association with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and look forward to strengthening our partnership by growing the sport of cricket in the years ahead.
“With the acquisition of the ICC Digital and TV broadcast rights, Disney Star has further strengthened its status as the premier destination for marquee cricket events in the country.”
Barclay added, “Having a broadcast and digital partner for women’s events in India is a significant step forward in our ambition to accelerate the growth of the women’s game. Disney Star presented impressive plans for the promotion of women’s cricket and they clearly share our vision so I’m incredibly excited by the size of the opportunity ahead.
“This was an incredibly competitive process, which isn’t surprising given the huge audiences that cricket consistently attracts with more than a billion fans that passionately follow the game globally. I’d like to thank all of the bidders for their interest in and support of cricket.”
"We are delighted at being able to continue our association with the International Cricket Council (ICC). Under the new four year agreement, Disney Star has retained the exclusive digital streaming and television rights for both men’s and women’s events through 2027. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with ICC in the years ahead."
Madhavan further added that Disney Star has played an important role over the last seven years in transforming ICC games into one of the biggest sporting spectacles in India and has expanded the viewer base of the property across geographies and demographics in the country.
"The extension of the ICC rights adds to our strong portfolio of cricket properties which also include the television rights for IPL (2023-27), digital rights to Cricket Australia (2024-31), BCCI broadcast rights through the 2024 and Cricket South Africa (end of 2023-24 season), and bolsters our status as the go-to destination for the best sporting events in the country. In addition to cricket, we also offer Pro Kabbadi League, Indian Super League and various international rights, including the Wimbledon Championships and the English Premier League," he said
Madhavan addded "Disney Star has a portfolio of more than 70 television channels in India spans across general entertainment, films, sports, infotainment, kids, and lifestyle content, reaching 90% of pay cable and satellite TV homes in the region. In addition to offering sports programming, Star is also focused on growing its slate of original entertainment content for Disney+ Hotstar and its television channels in the region."
"Last year, Disney+ Hotstar was home to seven of the Top Ten Hindi SVoD entertainment series in India, and we currently have more than 100 local original titles in our content pipeline -- with over 80 local originals slated to premiere this fiscal year," he said.