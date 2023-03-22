Disney to cut 4,000 jobs in April: Report

The company has asked managers to identify layoff candidates.
Disney, a major player in the entertainment industry, has reportedly instructed managers to suggest budget cuts and develop lists of candidates who will be let go in the coming weeks as the tech sector continues to experience layoffs as per the media reports.
In the upcoming month, the company is anticipated to announce the termination of around 4,000 present employees, but it is unclear from the sources cited by Business Insider if this would happen in tiny batches or all at once.
Prior to Disney's annual meeting on April 3, the anticipated job cutbacks were made public.
A decrease in general entertainment for adults has also been reported by Disney, and the company is also examining its options for Hulu, a streaming service that focuses on general entertainment programming. Disney and Comcast jointly share two-thirds of Hulu.