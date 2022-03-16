Disney+Hotstar’s new campaign urges Shah Rukh Khan to put his OTT plans on hold

The new ad is a part of the OTT platform’s ‘Siway SRK’ campaign from last year.
A day after Shah Rukh Khan created a lot of buzz announcing his own OTT app with a poster on Twitter, Disney+Hotstar has now revealed that this was also a part of their ‘Siway SRK’ campaign from last year.
In a LinkedIn post, Sidharth Shakdher, EVP and CMO, Disney+ Hotstar, provided the first look of its annual marquee Brand + IPL marketing curtain raiser. The video reveals that Khan had plans to launch a new OTT app, SRK+, but now has to put them on hold as Disney+Hotstar has already created the best of content.
On Tuesday, Khan shared a poster simply saying “SRK+ Coming Soon”, with the caption ‘Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein. While it was not clear what this alluded to, some retweets from other celebrities hinted that the actor was launching a new OTT platform.
Salman Khan shared the tweet congratulating Shah Rukh for the launch of his OTT app. But now he has shared another post appreciating Khan's sense of humour.
Even director Anurag Kashyap retweeted it saying he’s collaborating with the actor for the new app. But now we see he also features in the new ad and was a part of the marketing campaign.
Last September, in three ads for Disney+Hotstar, the actor had expressed his ‘FOMO’ (Fear of Missing Out) on not being on any of the OTT platforms. The ad took a dig at the star for not being on these platforms like most other actors of his time.
In the latest ad, Disney+Hotstar says entertainment won’t stop on its platform, so ‘Thoda Ruk Shah Rukh’.