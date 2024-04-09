DistroTV is now on Tata Play Binge

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Tata Play Binge has popular OTT apps like Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, ZEE5, MX Player, Lionsgate Play, Aha and more.
Tata Play Binge adds it’s thirty-first OTT platform with DistroTV, an independent, ad-supported streaming TV platform, to its offering. Featuring more than 200 live and linear channels, the platform connects people’s passion points across entertainment, lifestyle, sports, news, business, documentaries, and international content.
The integration of DistroTV’s channels into Tata Play’s platform is expected to enhance the viewing experience for Tata Play’s subscribers, offering them additional choices in entertainment and news content. DistroTV features a curated, multicultural collection of over 200 premium streaming channels. Viewers can access regular programming including an extensive repository of news, lifestyle, entertainment, fashion, and sports content through exclusive broadcasts on DistroTV.
Be it niche sports content as available on Court Sports Network and Billiards TV, specialised pursuits like TED, Goalcast, Gusto TV, GQ, Bon Appetit, the platform also caters to other specific tastes and appetites of the audience. For Indian content aficionados, DistroTV also offers popular genres like Bollywood, Music, Food, Business, Devotional and News through channels like Shemaroo Network, YRF Music, 9XM, Mastii, News 18 Channels, ABP Network, TV9 Network.
Commenting on the new partnership, Tata Play’s chief commercial and content officer, Pallavi Puri, said, “We are thrilled to embark on this content partnership journey with DistroTV. Now with just 1 Tata Play Binge subscription, our customers can access DistroTV’s impressive and diverse range of 200+ Indian and International channels and over 30 OTT apps, across languages and genres, across smartphones, CTVs, and online.”
“We are delighted to partner with Tata Play Binge, a renowned name in India’s digital entertainment landscape,” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, the parent company of DistroTV. “This partnership is a significant milestone in our journey to expand our global presence. Bringing our array of free, live streaming channels to Tata Play’s platform is a step forward in our mission to deliver diverse and dynamic content to audiences worldwide.”
Vikas Khanchandani, APAC Head at DistroScale, commented on the partnership, “Our collaboration with Tata Play Binge represents a strategic alignment of our vision to democratize content and make it universally accessible. We are thrilled to bring DistroTV’s rich and varied content to Tata Play Binge’s audience, furthering our commitment to delivering exceptional viewing experiences across India.”
DistroTV will join other popular OTT platforms on Tata Play Binge like Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, ZEE5, Fuse+, Hallmark, MX Player, Lionsgate Play, Aha, VROTT, STAGE, Sun NXT, Animax, PTC Play, ReelDrama, Chaupal, Namma Flix, Planet Marathi, manoramaMAX, iStream, Tarang Plus, Hungama Play, FanCode, ShemarooMe, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON, Travelxp, DocuBay, ShortsTV, Playflix, KliKK along with Gaming. Content from these platforms is available to the viewers of Tata Play Binge through a single subscription and a single user interface.
Additionally, Netflix can be availed as a combo pack with DTH channels for all Tata Play DTH subscribers, whereas Amazon Prime Video content can be accessed as an add-on by all Tata Play Binge subscribers, who also have the DTH connection. Viewers can enjoy all thirty apps on large-screen connected devices through LG, Samsung and Android smart TV’s, through the Tata Play Binge+ Android set top box, Tata Play edition of the Amazon FireTV Stick.