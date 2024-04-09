DistroTV is now on Tata Play Binge

Additionally, Netflix can be availed as a combo pack with DTH channels for all Tata Play DTH subscribers, whereas Amazon Prime Video content can be accessed as an add-on by all Tata Play Binge subscribers, who also have the DTH connection. Viewers can enjoy all thirty apps on large-screen connected devices through LG, Samsung and Android smart TV’s, through the Tata Play Binge+ Android set top box, Tata Play edition of the Amazon FireTV Stick.