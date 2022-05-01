Does TVOD hold a new promise for the OTT universe?

Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow says, “Our initial success reflects this model’s potential in a diverse country like India with the right content mix for a targeted audience. This has instilled confidence within the market on the TVOD format, resulting in more players joining the bandwagon which will, in turn, aid the growth of the content format in India. We hope that with multiple players working towards creating awareness about this model, it will also influence the culture of ‘Pay for what you want to watch’ rather than having multiple subscriptions. With global and large-scale players now joining the TVOD bandwagon in India, we expect the TVOD model to grow 20-25% on an annual basis.”