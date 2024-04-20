Doordarshan changes the colour of its logo from red to saffron

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The new logo became effective on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.
Doordarshan, the publicly owned Indian television broadcaster, has switched the logo color of its news channel DD News from red to saffron. The new logo was implemented on April 16, 2024, replacing the old red logo. DD News announced on its official social media platforms that, while their values remain unchanged, they have adopted a new identity.
''Get ready for a news journey like never before.. Experience the all-new DD News. We have the courage to put: Accuracy over speed, facts over claims, Truth over sensationalism. Because if it is on DD News, it is the truth,'' the post added.