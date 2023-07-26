Doordarshan Network to telecast limited-overs leg of India tour of West Indies in 7 Channels & multiple languages

Speaking about it, Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati said “Cricket is loved across the country and we are delighted that through our large free-to-air network, we will be able to bring the action LIVE to each and every household in their preferred language. With addition of DD National, which is the oldest and most widely available television channel in India, I am confident to say that this is the maximum reach & distribution for any bilateral Indian cricket match in recent memory .”