Doordarshan to telecast T20 World Cup matches; launches special anthem and promo

During the last year, DD Sports produced and telecast a number of multi sporting events spread across the country. This included, Khelo India University Games in Astalakshmi (the eight states of North East), Khelo India Youth Games in Tamil Nadu, National Games in Goa, inaugural edition of Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi and Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg and Leh. Apart from its telecast on DD Sports, the feed of these games was shared with the leading private channels of the country like Star Sports, Jio Cinema and Sony Network.