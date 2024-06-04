Doordarshan to telecast T20 World Cup matches; launches special anthem and promo

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Doordarshan will telecast major global international sporting events including Paris Olympics Games 2024 and Wimbledon 2024.
Prasar Bharati has announced that it will telecast the T20 World Cup being organised in West Indies and USA starting June 2 on DD Free Dish platform. Doordarshan will follow up the high profile coverage of T20 World Cup with a line up of telecast of a number of major global international sporting events. This includes Live/ deferred live and highlights of the Paris Olympics Games 2024(July 26- August 11, 2024), Paris Paralympic Games (August 28- September 8, 2024), International Cricket Series between India Vs Zimbabwe (July 6- July 11, 2024) and India Vs Sri Lanka (July 27- August 7, 2024) and Ladies and Men’s finals of the French Open 2024 ( June 8-9, 2024) and Wimbledon 2024 (July 13-14, 2024).
The announcement was made by CEO Prasar Bharati, Gaurav Dwivedi during an interaction with the media in New Delhi today. During the interaction, secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju along with chairman, Prasar Bharati Navneet Kumar Sehgal, CEO, Prasar Bharati Gaurav Dwivedi and DG, Doordarshan, Kanchan Prasad, launched a special anthem ‘Jazba’ for the T20 World Cup sung by Shri Sukhwinder Singh. The Secretary also launched a promo of the gala T20 event narrated in the voice of the famous story teller Neelesh Misra.
Doordarshan has reached an understanding with leading global sports bodies like NBA and PGTA for showcasing their content on DD Sports. NBA’s popular e-sports property NBA 2K League matches are telecast on DD Sports Channel.
Prasar Bharati is in advanced stages of negotiations with different sports bodies and agencies to showcase different sports leagues and properties on its sports channel.
Dwivedi also informed the gathering about the elaborate arrangements made by both Doordarshan and All India Radio for the counting process on Tuesday.
During the last year, DD Sports produced and telecast a number of multi sporting events spread across the country. This included, Khelo India University Games in Astalakshmi (the eight states of North East), Khelo India Youth Games in Tamil Nadu, National Games in Goa, inaugural edition of Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi and Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg and Leh. Apart from its telecast on DD Sports, the feed of these games was shared with the leading private channels of the country like Star Sports, Jio Cinema and Sony Network.
Doordarshan team produced the World Feed of the cricket matches of the Hangzhou Asian Games in China- both men and women cricket matches. The world feed produced by the DD team from ground zero was telecast in a number of countries of Asia.
Doordarshan had the linear television rights for all the platforms for the Indian Cricket Team tour of West Indies in August, 2023. Apart from commentary in English and Hindi, the feed of the limited over matches played in the series were also produced in the regional languages like Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Kannada and they were telecast on different regional channels of Doordarshan Network.
Starting with the upcoming T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA (June 2 to June 29, 2024), Doordarshan Network on its DD Free dish platform Prasar Bharati, as the public broadcaster considers media- print, digital and electronic as the valued stakeholders in its journey ahead.