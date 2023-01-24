Dot Media launches production house Dot Studios

The production house will work closely with digital content creators, brands to create ads, music videos, content.
Dot Media, a 360 degree creative media agency, announced the launch of their full fledged production house - Dot Studios.
The 1500 sq. ft studio space in Mumbai, with dynamic set ups and state of the art production equipment will work closely with digital content creators, artists and brands.
Speaking on the launch, Om Singh, cofounder, Dot Media Solutions Pvt. Ltd. says, "Saying it's a dream come true, doesn’t even begin to describe what we are feeling. A well-stacked production house with an umbrella of services was a vision and we are finally seeing it come through. Everything that we aimed for, we are achieving and I have my hard working team to thank for it. The entire space came together as we imagined in less than 2 months. Not only my team, but all our peers that guided us through this process and lent their wisdom, thank you for everything. To infinity and beyond now."
Dot Studios, jointly helmed by Om Singh, Shubham Singhal and Vaibhav Pathak, already has a roster of projects in the pipeline, some for Dot Media's existing clients and some for new clients exclusively on board as Dot Studios assignments.