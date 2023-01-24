Dot Media launches production house Dot Studios

Speaking on the launch, Om Singh, cofounder, Dot Media Solutions Pvt. Ltd. says, "Saying it's a dream come true, doesn’t even begin to describe what we are feeling. A well-stacked production house with an umbrella of services was a vision and we are finally seeing it come through. Everything that we aimed for, we are achieving and I have my hard working team to thank for it. The entire space came together as we imagined in less than 2 months. Not only my team, but all our peers that guided us through this process and lent their wisdom, thank you for everything. To infinity and beyond now."