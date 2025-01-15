Dr. Bhaskar Das bids adieu; his legacy of curiosity & empathy lives on

Dr. Bhaskar Das, a distinguished media veteran and stalwart of the Indian media industry, passed away on January 15 after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 72.

Dr. Das’s passing marks the end of an era in India’s media and advertising industry, where his influence spanned over four decades. He was associated with several leading media organisations, shaping their growth and defining their trajectories.



Apart from a three-decade association with Bennett, Coleman & Co. (BCCL), Dr. Das was also the group CEO of Zee Media Corporation, executive president at DB Corp, and group president and chief strategy officer at Republic TV.

He was also a member of MICA’s Governing Council (GC) from July 2013 to July 2024. Beyond his official role, he was a mentor, visiting faculty member, and a driving force behind the evolution of the Media, Entertainment, and Sports area at MICA. His guest lectures and guidance significantly shaped MICA’s academic framework and its alignment with industry practices.

His death has deeply saddened the industry, and tributes have been pouring in from every quarter.

Anita Nayyar, former COO-media, branding, and communication

Bhaskar Da, as I always addressed him... I have known dada for the entirety of my professional life. He was a great teacher, mentor, guide, and, above all, a fantastic human being known for his consistent hunger to learn and an undying zeal to contribute to the industry.

BD to almost everyone, I always found him an extremely colourful person. Be it the way he dressed—standing out from the crowd—or the way he conversed—yet again out of the ordinary.

A very lively person exuberating positive energy all the time. Always beaming with something new to offer, be it at Times, Dainik Bhaskar, Zee, or Republic. An inspiration who always instilled in me a hunger to keep learning irrespective of from whom or where it is coming till it is time to finally hang my boots.

Thank you, dada, for the legacy of humility, kindness, and continued learning that you have left behind. Will try and ensure I am able to carry some of it going ahead. Though it will not even be a patch on your contributions. Even in the recent times when he was not in good health, he was full of positivity.

The industry got poorer today with the loss of his passing away. You will be missed but always remembered. Rest in peace and keep teaching & inspiring wherever you are.

Ashish Bhasin, founder, The Bhasin Consulting Group

I had the privilege of knowing and working with Dr. Bhaskar Das for over three decades, and his passing is an immense loss to the advertising and media industry. He was one of the finest gentlemen in the field, known for his intellect, humility, and ability to connect with people across all levels—young and old, junior and senior.

I worked closely with him during his time at The Times of India and later at DNA, as well as in his role as president of the Advertising Club, particularly around GoaFest, where we collaborated for several years.

Bhaskar had a unique ability to approach even contentious issues with warmth and respect. Whether we were on opposite sides of the table—him representing INS or broadcasters and me the Advertising Agencies Association of India—the discussions were always amicable, and our friendship only grew stronger.

Bhaskar was a man of refined taste, often influenced by his wife Shomshuklla Das' impeccable eye, as seen in the artfully curated gifts at the Bombay Times parties.

He was also known for his bold fashion choices—brightly coloured pants and shoes—which we playfully teased him about. He’d laugh and say, “I’m a young man at heart, so why not wear what I want?” His passing marks the end of an era. Replacing someone of his calibre, charm, and values will be nearly impossible.

My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and especially Shomshuklla, who was a steadfast support throughout his life.

Jaya Deshmukh, director & CEO, MICA Ahmedabad

Dr. Das was MICA’s friend, contributing generously of his time and his knowledge. He will be missed.

Mona Jain, former chief revenue officer, Zee Media

Today is profoundly sad as we mourn the loss of Dr. Bhaskar Das, or BD as he was fondly known. His passing feels almost like a personal loss to me, having known him for nearly 30 years—spanning much of my professional life.

I had the privilege of interacting with BD at various stages of my career. As a publisher partner during his time at the Times of India and my stint on the agency side, meetings with him always required meticulous preparation. BD’s incisive questions ensured that you were well-prepared, elevating the quality of every discussion. Later, as a colleague at Zee, I got to know him on a deeper, more personal level.

BD was humble, compassionate, and a true mentor. He shared his knowledge with generosity and always extended unconditional support and guidance. His unmatched energy was evident in everything he did—on stage, he was dynamic and animated, often pacing around as he presented.

One of BD’s most remarkable qualities was his ability to stay connected. Over the years, he often reached out to me, particularly during moments when I needed encouragement or advice. That was BD—always thoughtful, always there with a word of wisdom.

The last time I spoke to him was on September 30th. His final LinkedIn post, just four days ago, serves as a poignant reminder of his unwavering passion for his craft. Even in his final days, he continued to contribute and share his insights with the world.

It is my honour and privilege to have known him and he knowing me!

Doctor Bhasker Das, you will be missed.

Partho Dasgupta, managing partner, Thoth Advisors

Bhaskar and I worked very closely during my stint with The Economic Times. I still remember the ET Awards night he turned up in a pink jacket almost similar to the salmon pink colour of the paper—he truly lived the brand he guided as the brand director. He was first my boss and then a colleague at several industry bodies and eventually a friend. He was both fun and an amazing intellectual to learn from; I will miss his banter and guidance from time to time.

Punit Goenka, managing director, Zee

The media & entertainment industry has lost a valuable gem today…Dr. Bhaskar Das was an inspiration to many, and to me, he was a dear friend, mentor, colleague, visionary leader, and much more! The entire ZEE family mourns his loss. Rest in peace, sir; you will be missed greatly!”

Sandeep Menon, member of MICA’s Governing Council and MD, Workato

I shall always remember ‘Bhaskar Da’ as a grounded, pragmatic, and positive person. There was an almost childlike curiosity in him, despite his depth of experience.

His eyes would light up whenever an interesting conversation or debate took place. And he was forever learning. That thirst for knowledge was his hallmark. I shall miss the lively banter we shared whenever we met. May he continue to delight the Gods with his unique insights.

Santosh Desai, member of MICA’s Governing Council, and MD and CEO, Future Brands

I didn’t know anyone more alive, more curious, or more eager to learn. Bhaskar was impossible to think of in terms of age, for he was always at the cutting edge of the very latest ideas.

Spending time with him was always a delight, for one never knew what turn the conversation could take. He will be sorely missed both as a friend and as a colleague on MICA GC.

Raj Nayak, MD, House of Cheer Networks

Another industry stalwart is no more. Bhaskar Das was truly one of a kind—witty, humble, and full of life. I was fortunate to call him a friend for nearly three decades. His charm, humour, and distinctive style will be deeply missed.

A couple of days ago I was fortunate to say my goodbyes to him. I had called his wife, Somshukla,to convey a message to him since we were not allowed to meet and she kindly put me on speakerphone and asked me to convey the message myself , and it was the most emotional two minutes of my life.

My heartfelt condolences to his family. Rest in peace, Bhaskar Da, and spread your cheer and charm in heaven. Love you, my friend.

Dr Sandeep Goyal, MD, Rediffusion

Bhaskar and I were friends for 25 years or more. One of the finest professionals I have had the good fortune to work with—very cerebral, very sharp, very incisive—but open to discussion and debate to create a win-win.

We always enjoyed his hearty Holi parties—very fun, very effervescent.

Last I met him, he made me promise I would write my novel Kabootar Ja. He was fascinated by the script and wanted to play the school principal whenever we would make the movie. Alas!

Sunil Lulla, founder, The Linus Adventures

A big ball of happy energy has left us. His spirit and his lessons will always be with us. Customer First. Loyalty. Empathy. Bhaskar always ensured he left behind great value. His lessons of living well are the value he leaves behind. May the Lord grant peace and strength to his family. His stylish, smiling countenance will always stay with me.



A phenomenon—Bhaskar Das—lives on.

Tina Ambani, chairperson of the MICA Foundation for Communications Research and Education, Ahmedabad

The media industry lost a legend and a visionary with the passing of Dr. Bhaskar Das. And we lost a beloved and respected member of our MICA family. He was a member of MICA's Governing Council from 2013 to 2024 and a cherished mentor and educator.

His dedication to the media, entertainment, and sports sectors and his pivotal contributions to MICA's growth will forever remain a cornerstone of our institution’s legacy. His light shines on. Om Shanti.

Dr. Tridip Suhrud, president of MICA’s Governing Council

Dr. Bhaskar Das was a man of many qualities: a media professional, a curious scholar, and a strategic thinker with a deep interest in education.

During his long tenure as a member of the Governing Council, he directed our attention to the emerging trends and endeavoured to bridge the gap between education and industry practice. He bore his illness with resilience. He will be cherished by the MICA community.





