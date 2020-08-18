Dream11 bags title sponsorship for IPL 2020 for Rs. 222 crore

According to IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel, the deal cost the fantasy sports platform nearly Rs. 222 crore.
Fantasy sports platform Dream11 has signed a deal with BCCI worth Rs. 250 crore for title sponsorship rights for IPL 2020. In April 2020, the IPL was postponed because of the spread of the coronavirus.
The date for the 2020's season has been finalised - it will begin from 19 September in the UAE. "Dream11 wins IPL 2020 title sponsorship for ₹222 crore," said IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel in a statement which was published by news agency ANI on Twitter.
Other contenders for the title sponsorship included Tata Sons and Unacademy,