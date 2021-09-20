Dunzo creates a downloadable 'Kannada starter pack' after print ad goes live

The graphic first appeared in the Bangalore Times edition of the Times of India on Sunday.
Navigating life in a new city can be hard - especially so when you don't know the language. However, the good news is, you don't have to be fluent in a language to take care of basic needs. Keeping this in mind, Dunzo has come up with a 'Kannada starter pack' which gives users a comprehensive guide on ordering some basic grocery items on Dunzo.
Zooming in to the graphic, we see details beyond grocery names and translations. We also noticed that it had a comprehensive guide on how to speak to cab drivers, and auto drivers in order to be able to commute around the city.
The graphic also contains a list of phrases you can use while communicating with your domestic help in Kannada. In addition to instructions on how to clean, the list also has phrases like 'Will you have some tea/coffee' and 'Take an off tomorrow'.
The graphic also contains some small nuances about Kannada as a language, how its spoken and of course, there is a plug for Dunzo Daily in the side.
Dunzo was first founded in Bangalore and it attempts to create a local language context for the ads and campaigns it runs. Recently, as a part of its Dunzo Daily campaign, it created an ad with Kannada based actor Puneeth Rajkumar which focused on grocery delivery in 19 minutes for products users want on a daily and weekly basis. In the ad, Rajkumar sings and dances to the tune of his father and superstar Dr Rajkumar’s song, If you come today from the 1978 movie Operation Diamond Racket.
Other ads from the same campaign include a spot with actor Sunny Deol recreating his 'tareekh pe tareekh' dialogue and actor Sunil Grover recreating Shah Rukh Khan's coach's monologue from the movie Chak De India.
Download the whole graphic below.