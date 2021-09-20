Dunzo creates a downloadable 'Kannada starter pack' after print ad goes live

Dunzo was first founded in Bangalore and it attempts to create a local language context for the ads and campaigns it runs. Recently, as a part of its Dunzo Daily campaign, it created an ad with Kannada based actor Puneeth Rajkumar which focused on grocery delivery in 19 minutes for products users want on a daily and weekly basis. In the ad, Rajkumar sings and dances to the tune of his father and superstar Dr Rajkumar’s song, If you come today from the 1978 movie Operation Diamond Racket.